Verstappen fined 50,000 euros for touching Hamilton's car

Reuters
Reuters, Sao Paulo,
  • Nov 13 2021, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2021, 23:09 ist
Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen powers his car. Credit: AFP Photo

Formula One stewards fined Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen 50,000 euros ($57,250) on Saturday after he touched and examined the rear wing of title rival Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes following Sao Paulo Grand Prix qualifying.

The Dutch 24-year-old, who leads seven times world champion Hamilton by 19 points with four races left, qualified second for Saturday's 100km sprint race that determines the starting grid for Sunday's grand Prix at Brazil's Interlagos.

