French athlete who took part in Olympics suspended for past posts on X

Paris: French 400-meter runner Muhammad Abdallah Kounta, who took part in the Paris Olympics, has been suspended by the French Athletics Federation after an X account dug up hate speech posted by the athlete, the sports minister said on Wednesday.

"The Federation's president confirmed he has suspended the athlete and referred the matter both to the public prosecutor and to the Federation's disciplinary committee," Amelie Oudea-Castera said on X.

X account Sword of Solomon on Tuesday highlighted some tweets posted by Kounta between 2021 and 2024 in which, among other things, he professes hatred for Israel.