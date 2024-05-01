Gold without Oly mark for Manu

Many aspiring young athletes at the Sree Kanteerava stadium waited anxiously for the men’s shot put event which was scheduled to kick off under lights. Although there were just three competitors in that discipline as compared to many others that had a lot more teeing up, the presence of Tajinderpal Singh Toor, the reigning Asian Games and Asian Championship gold medallist, added lots of interest to it. How often do track and field faithful in the City get to watch a continental champion in action.