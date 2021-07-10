Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra welcome baby boy

Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra welcome baby boy

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 10 2021, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2021, 14:46 ist
Credit: AFP File Photo

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Saturday announced the arrival of his second child with wife, actor Geeta Basra.

The 41-year-old sports star shared the news on his official Instagram page.

"Blessed with a baby boy #grateful #babyboy," Singh wrote.

He said both mother and child are "doing well".

The cricketer went on to express gratitude to their well-wishers for their constant love and support.

Basra and Singh, who got married in the 2015, are also parents to four-year-old daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha.

Harbhajan Singh
baby

