<p>Rajgir: A lot can happen in a year. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hockey-india">Indian men’s hockey</a> team, following their bronze medal-winning campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has tasted little joy with fortunes taking a nosedive in various tournaments over the last few months. </p>.<p>For coach Craig Fulton’s men, the first year of the next Olympic cycle has been testing to put it mildly. </p>.<p>After defending their title at the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) by beating hosts China, India's performance in the FIH Pro league took a massive beating as they finished a dismal eighth on the nine-team table to miss out on a direct qualification for the World Cup scheduled to be held in the Netherlands and Belgium next year.</p>.Hockey Asia Cup: No major surprises as Lakra, Dilpreet retained in 18-member India squad.<p>However, all is not lost yet. The 12th Asia Cup, which begins in Rajgir (Bihar) from Friday, has an automatic qualification at stake for the winners. It's the incentive the Harmanpreet Singh-led side is committed to secure during the 10-day eight-team event. </p>.<p>Having flown into the eastern Indian state from Australia after playing four friendlies, which they lost 1-3 to the fifth-ranked Kookaburras, the exposure tour, aimed at sharpening the rough edges, hopefully has served its purpose. </p>.<p>While all eyes will be on skipper Harmanpreet -- the 29-year-defender-dragflicker who takes pride and joy in being a multi-tasker -- the stage could well be other flick specialist Jugraj Singh’s opportunity to outshine his senior. </p>.<p>The world No. 7 India are clubbed with China, Japan and Kazakhstan in Pool A while Malaysia, Korea, Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei make up Pool B. The hosts open their campaign against known foes China at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium. The last time the two teams faced each other was almost a year ago at the ACT where India won 3-0 in the group stage before resisting an improved show by China in the final to score a 1-0 victory. </p>.<p>Led by Chongcong Chen, the 23rd-ranked China are no pushovers. Neither are Japan (world No. 18), who are expected to step on to the field to pose their own set of threats against India on Sunday before the hosts take on underdogs Kazakhstan (world No. 81) on September 1.</p>.<p>Korea, the defending champions and five-time Asia Cup winners, are the opponents India would be wary of when the teams, in all likelihood, come face-to-face in the Super4s stage.</p>.<p>The hosts, competing with favourites' tag, last won the Asia Cup in 2017. A year ago, India were busy celebrating their third-place finish at the Paris Games. One year from now, the team will be engrossed in the final preparatory phase for the Asian Games.</p>.<p>Leaving behind the past, Fulton and Co admit they are focussed only on the present. And a favourable result here will mean a great deal.</p>.<p>Highlights - India Pool A schedule\nAug 29: vs China\nAug 31: vs Japan\nSept 1: vs Kazakhstan\n</p>