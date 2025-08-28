Menu
Chase for World Cup qualification resumes

The 12th Asia Cup, which begins in Rajgir (Bihar) from Friday, has an automatic qualification at stake for the winners. It's the incentive the Harmanpreet Singh-led side is committed to secure during the 10-day eight-team event.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 16:30 IST
Published 28 August 2025, 16:30 IST
Sports NewsHockey

