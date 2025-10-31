Menu
Dhyan Chand awardee and Munich Games bronze medallist Manuel Frederick passes away

The 78-year-old hockey goalkeeper was the first athlete from Kerala to win an Olympic medal, a feat which he accomplished in the 1972 Munich Games.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 06:24 IST
Published 31 October 2025, 06:24 IST
Sports NewsHockeyOlympicsObituary

