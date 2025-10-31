<p>Major Dhyan Chand awardee and former Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper Manuel Fredercik, who was member of the 1972 Munich Olympics bronze medal-winning team, passed away in Bengaluru on Friday (October 31).</p><p>The 78-year-old is survived by two daughters.</p><p>He had been suffering from prostate cancer for a the last 10 months.</p>.When the punt pays off: Indian hockey reaps rewards for daring to change at Asia Cup.<p>Born on October 20, 1947 in Kannur, Frederick was the first athlete from Kerala to win an Olympic medal.</p><p>The only other sportsperson from the state to win Olympic medals is P R Sreejesh, who won bronze in Tokyo and Paris Olympics.</p><p>He had received the Major Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games in 2019.</p><p>Frederick, who had moved to Bengaluru long back, was also suffering from depression after his wife, Sheetala passed away a year back.</p><p>"Dad passed away this morning. He was suffering from cancer for the last 10 months and was also depressed after our mother expired a year back," his daughter Freshna was quoted as saying by <em>PTI</em> news agency.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>