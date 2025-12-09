<p>Chennai: A controversial winner that went against Argentina in their semifinal loss had many, including the opponents Spain, sympathising. A forehand drive by Bruno Avila from outside the 23-metre line that appeared to have caught Albert Serrahima's stick (or a possible body touch) was later declared a goal. </p>.<p>Understandably, this had the Argentinian head coach Juan Gilardi fuming that left him with a sense of their team being robbed of a final spot. </p>.<p>"It's not possible to lose a match like that when you are playing to reach the final. They (umpires) allowed the goal. Even the Spanish player was asking for a penalty corner and not for the goal," Gilardi, the 2016 Olympic gold medallist, told <em>DH</em>. </p>.Famous cricketers who announced their retirement this year.<p>"We are not happy with the way that we lost that match. There have been many unfair decisions against Argentina in the whole tournament. We got a lot of cards for nothing.</p>.<p>"Even the managers of the umpires, they say that it was not a goal. They kind of apologised for it, but not the main umpires. They should contact me or the team manager and say: 'sorry, we made a mistake' and that's it. But the umpires are not used to apologising."</p>