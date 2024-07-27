Olympics 2024 | India exact sweet revenge over New Zealand in thrilling opener

Paris: The Indian men’s hockey team showed good heart and character to down dangerous New Zealand 3-2 in a thriller to get their Paris Olympics campaign off to a positive start at the historic Yves-du-Manoir Stadium here on Saturday.

After veteran Simon Child levelled the scores at 2-2 for plucky New Zealand it looked like deja vu for India who have always found the Black Sticks as a bogey team. Just last year at the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, they let slip a 3-1 lead to eventually lose via shootout in the crossover quarterfinal to the very same opponents.

However, this time on a rainy and chilly evening in the City of Love they exacted sweet revenge as skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored from the spot in the final minute to ensure three points. Such was the hard-fought nature of the win, the Indians heaved a sigh of relief when the final hooter was blown, well aware they just pulled off a great escape in the Pool B game.

India were off to a false start as Sam Lane struck a thunderous drag-flick in the eighth minute to put New Zealand ahead. It was a bolt India didn’t expect but they showed good character and composure to slowly gain a foothold as the game progressed.

With a huge number of fans cheering them which outmatched the noise on the adjacent pitch where hosts France were being handed a hammering by world champions Germany, India started to press hard in search of an equaliser instead of sitting back and trying to attack on the counter which is current coach Craig Fulton’s Plan A.