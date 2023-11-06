JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportshockey

India's 'Nari Shakti' excels yet again: PM Modi on hockey team's Asian title win

Playing exhilarating hockey from the word go, an aggressive Indian women's team crushed title holders Japan 4-0 on Sunday to lift its second Asian Champions Trophy title.
Last Updated 06 November 2023, 15:55 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian women hockey team on its Asian championship win, saying their outstanding display of skill, unwavering passion and relentless determination has 'filled our hearts with pride'.

"India's Nari Shakti excels yet again," he said on X.

Playing exhilarating hockey from the word go, an aggressive Indian women's team crushed title holders Japan 4-0 on Sunday to lift its second Asian Champions Trophy title.

Modi said, "Congratulations to our stellar hockey team for clinching the prestigious Gold at the Asian Champions Trophy 2023! Their outstanding display of skill, unwavering passion and relentless determination has indeed filled our hearts with pride."

He added, "Well done to the champions for elevating the nation's glory on the international stage!'

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 November 2023, 15:55 IST)
Sports NewsNarendra ModiHockeyAsian Champions TrophyIndian Women's Hockey Team

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT