Men's Hockey Junior World Cup | Smarting India seeks redemption in face-off against Argentina

<p>Chennai: The encounter for the bronze medal at the FIH Men's Junior World Cup will be between two teams that are hurting. Though contrasting in its nature, both India and Argentina have had to endure crushing semifinal losses. </p>.<p>If the hosts were swatted aside and left clueless by a dominant Germany, the South Americans were reduced to tears following a controversial winning goal awarded to Spain. </p>.Indian women's hockey team chief coach Harendra Singh resigns.<p>Now, the teams -- both two-time title holders -- are geared up to go at each other hammer and tongs, desperate to finish as the third team on the podium. </p>.<p>In what is slated to be a physical battle, India have no room for 'ifs or buts' and will need immediate solutions for several glitches to walk away with a medal. While finishing touches have deserted the Rohit Yadav-led world No. 2 side, lack of original ideas and fear creeping in at crunch situations have made them predictable and vulnerable. </p>.<p>Goalkeeper Princedeep Singh has been an exception. But for the rest, it is one last chance to prove a point. Defenders Rohit, Sunil PB, Amir Ali and Anmol Ekka will be expected to be sharper, midfielders Manmeet Singh, Rosan Kujur, Gurjot Singh, Ankit Pal will want to be firmer and the forwards Arshdeep Singh, Ajeet Yadav and Dilraj Singh will look to unleash more sting in their shots. Shardanand Tiwari along with the skipper and Anmol will hope to flick some shots in to flip their penalty corner fortunes. </p>.<p>Anything but will set the alarm bells ringing. For, the world No. 3 Argentina are sure to come out with vengeance. Head coach Juan Gilardi has been vocal about the unfair treatment his young players have been subjected to by the umpires in the entire tournament. </p>.<p>Expect the close-knit unit to resort to man-to-man play, rely on their attacking prowess and fearless attitude to put up a show in front of their opposition's home crowd.</p>