Olympics 2024 | Sreejesh's saves were nothing short of miracle, we can win gold, says hockey great Dhanraj Pillay

On Sunday, as India doggedly defended for 42 minutes with 9 men on the outfield and the special man named PR Sreejesh, who keeps raising the 'bar', the former centre forward couldn't hold back his tears watching his team make it to the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics.