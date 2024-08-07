Olympics 2024 | Valiant India stumble vs Germany

The only thing missing for the early pressing was a goal as the Germans repelled all of it through some stout defending. But the Indians got lucky on the sixth attempt as a powerful Harmanpreet strike took a deflection off a defender and sailed into the post. It could have been 2-0 in the very next minute but a Harmanpreet bullet was stopped by the Germans.

Buoyed by the goal, the Indians kept surging forward much to the joy of an electrifying crowd who lapped every bit of the entertainment. It was almost like the teams of the old who dominated European opposition with superb passing and movement. Such was the brilliance of the Indians, the Germans, forget about getting their act together, they struggled to even catch their breath as coach Andre Henning scratched his head.

The Indians came charging off the blocks in the second quarter too but the Germans hit them on the counter in the 17th minute to earn a penalty corner. Their main drag-flicker Gonzalo Peillat made the chance count, rifling it past the defence and a stunned goalkeeper PR Sreejesh.

The Indians, who have displayed remarkable resilience right throughout this Paris Games, didn’t get cowed down and went in search of restoring their lead again. Abhishek was fed a superb ball but the striker shot over from the edge of the circle in the 20th minute before Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, with only keeper Jean-Paul Danneberg to beat, shot wide from point blank range.