PHF bans five formers players for trying to make separate federation

PHF President Tariq Bugti said that former Olympian and internationals Nasir Ali, Khalid Bashir, Saleem Nazim, Abbas Ali and Haider Ali had been banned for life.
PTI
30 October 2024

Published 30 October 2024
Sports NewsHockey

