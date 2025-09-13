<p>Indian women kept their final hopes alive despite frittering away an early lead and being held 1-1 by Japan in their last Super 4s match of the Asia Cup Hockey tie in Hangzhou.</p><p>India made a strong start, with Beauty Dung Dung putting them ahead in the seventh minute with a field goal. But Japan hit back late, as Kobayakawa Shiho scored the equaliser just two minutes from the hooter.</p><p>It was the second draw between the two sides in this tournament, after their pool-stage clash had also ended 2-2.</p>.Women's Asia Cup Hockey: China prove too good for India .<p>A win against Japan would have straightaway put India in the final against hosts China. Their hopes of a final berth will now depend on the result of the match between China and Korea.</p><p>China had already sealed their berth in the final after defeating India earlier in the Super 4 stage.</p><p>The winner of the Asia Cup secures direct qualification to the 2026 Women's World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.<br><br>(with PTI inputs)</p>