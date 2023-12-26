I envy today's athletes because I was in wrong era: Anju Bobby George

Speaking at a programme organised at the PM's residence on Christmas, the legendary long jumper said: "As a sportsperson, I was here for almost 25 years and I'm seeing a lot of changes. When I got India's first global medal 20 years ago, even my department was not ready to give me a promotion."

"But after Neeraj (Chopra) got a medal, I have seen the changes… the way we are celebrating... I envy them because I was in the wrong era," Anju said during the event.