Jr Hockey WC quarterfinal | India vs Belgium LIVE: Belgium dominate possession in opening spell of first quarter

India's swift counterattacks will be put to the test today against a resolute Belgian defence in the quarterfinals of the Junior Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar today. India will hope to prevail over Belgium in a repeat of the 2016 final, which the men in blue won 2-1. Stay tuned to DH for live updates...
Belgium have dominated possession so far, but not clinical enough in the circle
And we're underway!
The winner of this match will face Germany in the semis
Germany defeated Spain 3-2 through a penalty shootout earlier today.
And the teams make their way on to the turf!
Uttam Singh and Sanjay are India's top goalscorers with two goals each
With two goals from three matches, Nelson Onana and Thibeau Stockbroekx are Belgium's leading goalscorers in this tournament
India come in to the quarterfinals on the back of two wins and a loss, while Belgium have won twice and drawn once in their last three games
The Indian juniors have defeated Belgium in all of their previous meetings! Can the boys in blue make it five wins in five tonight?
Here's how the Indian colts line up!
India will bank on their counterattacking prowess to break down a solid Belgian defence
Defending championsIndiawould bank on their attacking instinct and drag-flicking prowess to outwit European giants Belgium in the quarterfinal of the FIH Men's JuniorHockeyWorld Cup here on Wednesday.
One of the title favourites,Indiawere slow to get off the blocks as they were stunned 4-5 by France before they got their acts together and thrashed Canada 13-1 and Poland 8-2 to finish second in Pool B and qualify for the knockout round. (PTI)
In their previous meeting, India defeated Belgium 2-1 to lift the 2016 FIH Junior Hockey World Cup
India need to exploit Belgium's vulnerability, just like Malaysia: Reid
India's chief coach Graham Reid on Tuesday said the defending champions would like to take a cue from Malaysia and exploit the vulnerability of European giants Belgium in the quarterfinal of the FIH Men's JuniorHockeyWorld Cup.
Indiawill take on Belgium in a re-match of the 2016 edition final where the hosts emerged 2-1 winners to claim their second Junior World Cup title in Lucknow. (PTI)