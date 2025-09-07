Menu
India men’s compound archery team clinches historic World Championship gold

After Jyothi Vennam and Rishabh Yadav bagged silver in mixed event, India’s compound men’s trio edged out France 235-233 to win its first-ever gold at World Archery Championships in South Korea.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 09:58 IST
