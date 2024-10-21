India to host Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce & Bowling Competition from November 18 to 23

<p>New Delhi: Over 250 athletes from 15 countries will be vying for honours when India hosts the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce & Bowling Competition for the first time here from November 18 to 23.</p><p>In the lead-up to this prestigious event, Shivan who clinched three gold medals at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin last year, has been named the athlete ambassador.</p><p>"I am proud to represent Special Olympics Bharat as the athlete ambassador. My journey in sports has transformed my life; it's truly a blessing," said Shivani.</p>.Disabled girl from Delhi wins 4 medals at Special Olympics.<p>"I hope to inspire others with intellectual disabilities to pursue their passions and never give up. Inclusion in sports can break down barriers and help us all reach our true potential."</p><p>Athletes from regions including East Asia, Europe Eurasia, and Asia Pacific will participate, with countries like Australia, Bangladesh, Macau, Thailand, Hong Kong, Philippines, Indonesia, Myanmar, Uzbekistan, and Singapore.</p><p>The competition will focus on older athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), aged 22 and above.</p><p>While the women's team has been finalised, the men's team selection is still underway. Events will include singles, doubles, mixed, and team formats.</p><p>Dr Mallika Nadda, president of Special Olympics Bharat, unveiled the event jersey, emphasising the significance of inclusion in sports.</p><p>"Inclusion revolution is our moto and during this competition we will witness stories of courage, determination and triumph as athletes, their families and supporters come together in a powerful display of inclusion and friendship," she said.</p><p>In the lead-up to the competition, a 'Run for Inclusion' event is scheduled for November 9, alongside a health summit on November 18 which will address issues faced by IDD athletes. A carnival featuring exhibitions will also take place.</p><p>Last year, 198 Indian athletes participated in the World Summer Games, returning with an impressive 202 medals, including 76 gold, 75 silver, and 51 bronze.</p>