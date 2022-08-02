Indian cyclist Meenakshi suffers crash, run over by rival

Indian cyclist Meenakshi crashes, run over by rival

  Aug 02 2022
India's Meenakshi Meenakshi lies in pain after crashing during the Women's Keirin Finals 1-6 at Lee Valley VeloPark on day four of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Credit: AP Photo

Indian cyclist Meenakshi suffered a crash and was run over by one of her rivals in the women's 10km scratch race at the Commonwealth Games here.

The horror incident saw Meenakshi fall from her bike before sliding down the banking on the bend.

New Zealand's Bryony Botha was also caught by the crash, as her cycle ran over Meenakshi and Botha too fell from her bike.

Soon after accident, medics rushed to the scene and both the riders were taken out of the race. Meenakshi was carried off on a stretcher.

The race also involved England's Laura Kenny, who was leading the pack before the race was brought to a halt.

England's Laura Kenny won the gold in the event. A video of Meenakshi's crash has going viral on social media.

This is the second crash in two days at the Lee Valley Velo Park after England's Matt Walls fell from his bike. 

