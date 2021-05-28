Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac unhappy with preparation ahead of world cup qualifiers

With the last three games of the World Cup qualifiers fast approaching, the preparation for the games have been less than ideal, feels Indian football team coach Igor Stimac.

After multiple changes to their schedule, camps and friendly games, the national team are currently in Doha — where this final portion of the qualifiers will be held — preparing for the qualifiers, which start with a clash against host nation Qatar on June 3.

"Due to pandemic, (our initial plans) were cancelled and at the end we were happy knowing the last three games will happen in Qatar, because they have great facilities. But If I knew everything would be like it is today, I would never (have) accepted," said Stimac during an interaction on Friday.

"We could organise these games in such ways in India also. So at the end we lost the possibility of playing two home games (against Qatar and Afghanistan). We are here

in quarantine with no possibility to use the gym or meeting room facilities and our players are eating delivery food left in front of our doors. We have one training session in the evening. I don't see why we are kept in quarantine. We tested negative three times already. We will be moved into the (bio) bubble from May 30th. This is not proper preparation. I'm sure the Qatar team is not in this condition."

The games come at a tough time for India as the majority of the players, save FC Goa and Bengaluru FC players, have not had a competitive game since the last set of national team games in March. There were plans to play a few friendly matches and have a camp before this qualifier, but the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic put paid to them.

"Our actual situation is far from normal. Qatar is in good shape. Bangladesh league finished on May 10. Of course they had some difficulties but they will be in a better

situation while 23 players of Afghanistan play in Europe and USA and are in full competitive flow. Spending 10 days here is not enough for the performances most people

are expecting. But we promise you we will give our best in the three games. People are suffering due to the pandemic and the boys see this as an opportunity to make

everyone in India happy with their performances."

India are currently fourth in the five-team group with three draws and two losses. A third place finish would ease some pressure from the coach's shoulders as it allows the team to enter the third round of the qualifiers for a spot in the 2023 Asian Cup.

However, Stimac — under whom India are on a 10-game winless run — revealed that the Asian Cup remains the target and that will stay unchanged regardless of the where the team finishes in the table.

"Our goal hasn't changed. We planned to use first two years to quality for the Asian Cup. Whatever happens at the end of Group stage, even if we finish fifth, we will still try to qualify for Asian Cup and perform there," stressed the Croatian.

Meanwhile, the AIFF disciplinary committee extended Stimac's contract till September 2021 on Friday, which allows him to continue with the team at least until the end of the current qualification cycle.