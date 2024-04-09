Injuries are mentally challenging, delighted to be back in competition, says Mirabai Chanu

"When we returned from the Asian Games, the doctor said I need to rest. But even after that, it didn't get okay. I used to feel pain while squatting. Injury always leads to mental disturbance. You keep on thinking what will happen in the future? Will I be able to train? I called my family, my mother stayed here with me. That gave me a lot of support. I relaxed my mind and did the exercises that I could in 4-5 months." Chanu's perseverance paid off and she was able to make a relatively quick recovery.