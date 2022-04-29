IPL 2022 | Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Live: Mayank and Shikhar are out to chase 154
updated: Apr 29 2022, 21:42 ist
Punjab Kings would be keen to put brakes on Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul's rollicking batting form and notch up a win when the two sides clash in an IPL game at Pune on Friday. Stay tuned for live updates.
21:37
PBKS 6/0 after 2 overs
Chameera to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
1.1 Chameera to Dhawan,no run, around off stump, just beats the outside edge
1.2 Chameera to Dhawan, no run, length ball on leg stump, hits the thigh pad
1.3 Chameera to Dhawan, wide
1.3 Chameera to Dhawan, no run, length ball, outside off, left alone
1.4 Chameera to Dhawan, no run, length ball outside off, left alone
1.5 Chameera to Dhawan, no run, length ball slashed and misses.
1.6 Chameera to Dhawan, 1 run
21:29
PBKS 4/0 after 1 over
Mohsin tobowl, Mayank Agarwal is on strike.
0.1 Mohsin to Agarwal, no run, length ball and left alone
0.2Mohsin to Agarwal, 4 byes, short and just kept going.
0.3Mohsin to Agarwal, no run, length ball pushed to point
0.4Mohsin to Agarwal. no run, lenght ball around off stump, nudged to gully
0.5Mohsin to Agarwal, no run, length ball outside off, beats the outside edge
0.6Mohsin to Agarwal, no run
21:28
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. LSG players are on the field and in a huddle. PBKS openers Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
21:11
LSG 153/8 after 20 overs
Arshdeep to bowl,Mohsin is on strike.
19.1Arshdeep to Mohsin, 1 run, Yorker on middle and off, heaved to long off
19.2Arshdeep to Avesh, 1 run, Yorker on off stump, jammed on the pitch, they scamper for a single
19.3Arshdeep to Mohsin, 1 run, low full toss, hammered to long off
19.4Arshdeep to Avesh, 1 run, yorker outside off, slapped to mid off
19.5Arshdeep to Mohsin, 2 runs, yorker around off stump, jammed down the ground
19.6Arshdeep to Mohsin, FOUR!! Yorker on leg stump, opens the face of the bat and drives it through cover
21:06
LSG 144/8 after 19 overs
Rabada to bowl, Chameera is on strike.
18.1 Rabada to Chameera,SIX!! length ball outside off, clobbered over deep mid wicket
18.2Rabada toChameera,SIX!! Length ball outside off, top edge goes over third
18.3Rabada toChameera,OUT!! Caught!! Full outside off, goes for a heave, leading edge to deep cover
Avesh Khan is the new batter.
18.4Rabada to Avesh, no run, slower ball back of length outside off stump, misses to put bat on it.
18.5Rabada to Avesh, no run, slow, short and wide, swing and a miss
18.6Rabada to Avesh, no run
21:00
LSG132/7 after 18 overs
Chahar to bowl, Holder is on strike.
17.1 Chahar to Holder, 1 run, overpitched on leg stump, heaved to deep mid wicket
17.2Chahar to Chameera, 1 run, fuller length around off, swept to deep square leg
17.3Chahar to Holder,SIX!! Overpitched again on middle and off, launched over long on
17.4Chahar to Holder, OUT! Full, wide outside off, sliced to deep extra cover.
Mohsin Khan is the new batter.
17.5Chahar to Khan,no run
17.6Chahar to Khan,SIX!! Full around off, clobbered over long on
20:55
LSG 118/6 after 17 overs
Arshdeep to bowl, Holder is on strike.
16.1 Arshdeep to Holder, 1 run, length ball around off, dabbed to third
16.2Arshdeep to Chameera, 1 run, length ball angling straight and pushed to deep point
16.3Arshdeep to Holder, 1 run, length ball on off stump, pushed wide of cover
16.4Arshdeep toChameera, 2 runs, full wide outside off, under edge to long leg
16.5Arshdeep toChameera, 1 run, length ball outside off, guided to third
16.6Arshdeep to Holder, 1 run
20:51
LSG 111/6 after 16 overs
Chahar to bowl, Stoinis is on strike.
15.1 Chahar to Stoinis, 1 run, length around off, slapped to long off
15.2Chahar to Holder, 1 run, full outside off, paddled to long leg
15.3Chahar to Stoinis,OUT! Caught and bowled! Short around middle and off, punched straight back to Rahul Chahar to his left side.
Dushmantha Chameera is the new batter.
15.4Chahar to Chameera, no run, full on leg stump, pushed to mid wicket
15.5Chahar to Chameera, no run, length ball around off, beaten on the outside edge
15.6Chahar to Chameera, no run
20:49
LSG 109/5 after 15 overs
Rabada to bowl, Pandya is on strike.
14.1 Rabada to Pandya,OUT! Caught! Length ball outside off, goes for a heave and hits it straight to long on fielder
Ayush Badoni is the new batter.
14.2 Rabada to Badoni, 2 runs, length ball outside off, chipped to deep mid wicket
14.3 Rabada to Badoni, 2 runs, slower outside off, clipped to deep mid wicket
14.4 Rabada to Badoni, no run, fuller outside off,left alone
14.5 Rabada to Badoni, OUT! Slower ball on middle stump, decieved by the pace and he just hits it straight in the sky, Liam Livingstone takes a skier.
Jason Holder is the new batter.
14.6 Rabada to Holder, no run
20:35
LSG 105/3 after 14 overs
Arshdeep to bowl, Pandya is on strike.
13.1 Arshdeep toPandya,FOUR!! Full just around off stump, timed it infront of the bowler
13.2Arshdeep to Pandya, length ball on middle and leg, pushed to mid wicket. fielder picks it up and hits the stumps at batting end. Krunal is in
13.3Arshdeep to Pandya, 2 runs, short around off, pulled to deep square leg, direct hit from the deep at non-striker's end. This is closeRun out! Deepak Hooda goes back, What a throw!
Marcus Stoinis is the new batter.
13.4Arshdeep to Krunal, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg, pushed to long on
13.5Arshdeep to Stoinis, no run, beaten on hard cover drive, length ball angling across from off stump.
13.6Arshdeep to Stoinis, no run
20:29
LSG 99/2 after 13 overs
Sandeep to bowl, QDK is on strike.
12.1 Sandeep toQDK,FOUR!! Length ball outside off and slapped infront of deep cover
12.2Sandeep to QDK, wide
12.2Sandeep to QDK, no run, length ball wide outside off, under edge to bowler
12.3Sandeep to QDK,FOUR!! Low full toss outside off, carved infront of backward point
12.4Sandeep to QDK, OUT! Caught behind!length ball angling away, and outside edge goes to keeper. Quinton walks back.
Krunal Pandya is the new batter
12.5Sandeep to Pandya, no run
12.6Sandeep to Pandya, 1 run
20:25
LSG 98/1 after 12 overs
Chahar to bowl, QDK is on strike.
11.1 Chahar to QDK, 1 run, full on leg stump, wrong'un,. chipped to long off
11.2Chahar to Hooda, length ball around off stump, clipped to deep mid wicket
11.3Chahar to QDK,no run, full on middle and off, hammered back, he manages to put hand on to it
11.4Chahar to QDK, 1 run, short ball on middle and leg. pulled to deep square leg
11.5Chahar to Hooda, no run, length ball outside off, cut to point
11.6Chahar to Hooda,FOUR!! Short outside off, pulled infront of the bowler
20:21
LSG 82/1 after 11 overs
Liam to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
10.1 Liam to Hooda,SIX!! Full on leg stump, clears his front leg, launched over long on
10.2Liam to Hooda, wide
10.2 Liam to Hooda, 2 runs, fuller on pads, steps down and pushed to deep mid wicket
10.3Liam to Hooda, 2 runs, chipped to extra cover
10.4Liam to Hooda, 1 run, full on leg stump, dabbed to square leg
10.5Liam to QDK, 1 run, overpitched on leg stump, slammed to long on
9.2Chahar to QDK, 1 run, length ball wrong'un, dabbed to long on
9.3Chahar to Hooda, 1 run, overpitched around off, sliced to deep extra cover
9.4Chahar to QDK, no run, full ball outside off, dabbed to cover
9.5Chahar to QDK,FOUR!! Full on legstump, swept over short fine leg fielder
9.6Chahar to QDK, no run
20:11
LSG 60/1 after 9 overs
Liam to bowl, QDK is on strike.
8.1 Liam to QDK,FOUR!! Short and wide, cut infront of deep cover
8.2Liam to QDK, 1 run, length outside off, dabbed to backward point
8.3Liam to Hooda, 1 run, length around off, slashed to deep point
8.4Liam to QDK, no run, beaten on the reverse, full ball
8.5Liam to QDK, 1 run, full outside off, driven to long off
8.6Liam to Hooda, 1 run
20:05
LSG 52/1 after 8 overs
Rishi to bowl, Hooda is on strike.
7.1 Rishi to Hooda,SIX!! fuller on off stump, moves acrosss to leg side and slammed it over long off
7.2Rishi to Hooda, 1 run, length ball around off stump, tucked to deep on the on side
7.3Rishi to QDK, no run, length outside off, cut straight to cover
7.4Rishi to QDK, 1 run, length ball outside off, slashed to deep point
7.5Rishi to Hooda, no run, slower ball, touch fuller, angling away from him looks for a drive, misses
7.6Rishi to Hooda, 2 runs
19:59
LSG 42/1 after 7 overs
Sandeep to bowl, QDK is on strike.
6.1 Sandeep to QDK, no run, fuller length outside off, under edge
6.2Sandeep to QDK, 1 run, length ball around off stump, dabbed wide of point
6.3Sandeep to Hooda, no run, length around off stump, slapped back to bowler
6.4Sandeep to Hooda, no run, length ball outside off, punched to mid off
6.5Sandeep to Hooda, no run, full length angling down the leg.
6.6Sandeep to Hooda, wide
6.6 Sandeep to Hooda, 1 run
19:54
LSG 39/1 after 6 overs
Rishi to bowl, QDK is on strike.
5.1 Rishi to QDK, 2 runs, length ball angling away from him goes for a pull, top edge and flies over short third, Rabada almost had it.
5.2Rishi to QDK, 1 run, length around off stump, pushed to mid on
5.3Rishi to Hooda, no run, touch fuller angling away, goes for a drive and misses
5.4Rishi to Hooda, no run, length outside off,defended infront
5.5Rishi to Hooda, no run, length ball around off, comes down and slapped to mid off
5.6Rishi to Hooda, 4 leg byes
19:49
LSG 32/1 after 5 overs
Rabada to bowl, QDK is on strike.
4.1 Rabada to QDK, wide
4.1Rabada to QDK, no run, low full toss around off stump, hits the toe and goes to keeper
4.2Rabada to QDK, SIX!!full around off, hammered over bowler's head.
4.3Rabada to QDK,SIX!! Fuller length angling away, smacked over deep mid wicket like golfer.
4.4 Rabada to QDK, 1 run, yorker on off stump. jammed to mid on
4.5Rabada to Hooda, 1 run, back of length outside off, punched to mid off
4.6Rabada to QDK, 1 run
19:46
LSG 16/1 after 3 overs
Sandeep to bowl, QDK is on strike.
3.1Sandeep to QDK, no run, length ball angling across, swing and a miss
3.2Sandeep to QDK, no run, fuller length outside off, looks to hit it straight, misses
3.3Sandeep to QDK, 1 run, slower outside off, slashed to backward point
3.4Sandeep to Hooda, 1 run, short and wide, slashed to deep point
3.5Sandeep to QDK, 1 run, full outside off, driven wide of mid off
3.6Sandeep to Hooda, no run
19:40
LSG 13/1 after 3 overs
Rabada to bowl, KL is on strike.
2.1 Rabada to KL, 1 run, fuller on middle and off, driven to mid on
2.2Rabada to QDK, low full toss outside off, clipped to deep mid wicket
2.3Rabada to KL,FOUR!! Full outside off driven through extra cover
2.4Rabada to KL, no run, length ball around middle and off. edge goes to short third.
2.5Rabada to KL,OUT! Caught behind! length ball around middle and off, looks to play it on the on side, outside edge straight to keeper.
Deepak Hooda is the new batter
2.6Rabada to Hooda, no run
19:35
LSG 7/0 after 2 overs
Sandeep to bowl, QDK is on strike.
1.1 Sandeep to QDK, 1 run, full angling away, around off stump, pushed to deep point
1.2Sandeep to KL, no run, length ball outside off, slashed and misses
1.3Sandeep to KL,1 run, length ball on off stump, pushed to long off
1.4Sandeep to QDK, no run, length ball on leg stump, edge to backward point
1.5Sandeep to QDK, no run, length ball around off, pushed to mid off
1.6Sandeep to QDK, no run
19:25
LSG 5/0 after 1 over
Arshdeep Singh to start for PBKS, Quinton de Kock is on strike
0.1Arshdeep Singh to QDK, 1 run, back of length around off stump, dabbed behind point
0.2Arshdeep Singh to KL, no run, full ball angling in, hits his pads, sliding donw leg
0.3Arshdeep Singh to KL, no run, length ball around middle and leg. pushed back to bowler
0.4Arshdeep Singh to KL, no run, touch fuller around middle and off, hits his pad.
0.5Arshdeep Singh to KL, no run, length ball this time it's straight, on middle and off, defended on the backfoot
0.6Arshdeep Singh to KL, 4 leg byes
19:25
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. PBKS players are on the field and in a huddle. LSG openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
19:17
Teams
Lucknow Super Giants(Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan
Lucknow Super Giants(Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan
Punjab Kings(Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh
Toss
Punjab Kings won the toss and opt to bowl first
Punjab’sbalanced bowling attack, led by South African pacer Kasigo Rabada, would be keen to put the brakes on the stylish right-handed batter.
Rahul has been in sublime form at the top of order and has already hit two hundreds -- both against Mumbai Indians -- and a fifty-plus score this season.
Lucknoware currently in fourth spot, having five wins and three losses from eight games, whilePunjabare at sixth, with four wins and as many losses.