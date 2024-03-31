IPL 2024, Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad: 5 Players to watch out for

Sai Sudharsan is known for his calm demeanor and his ability to anchor innings. Sai can guide his team through pressure situations and turn a match in their favour at any given point.
Credit: Instagram/@sais_1509
Known for his unorthodox yet effective all-round performance, Azmatullah Omarzai's technique and resilience makes him a key player for Gujarat Titans.
Spencer Johnson's raw pace and aggressive bowling makes him a potent threat for any batting lineup and is definitely one of the players who will have all eyes on.
Travis Head is in a great form and his ability to accumulate runs and chase down targets with precision makes him a formidable force.
The SRH skipper Pat Cummins has been a crucial player in the team and can come handy with a bat and ball.
Credit: Instagram/@sunrisershyd
(Published 31 March 2024, 07:57 IST)