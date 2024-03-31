JOIN US
Homesports

IPL 2024, Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad: 5 Players to watch out for

The Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take place today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat. Here we take a look at the five key players as they battle it out for supremacy on the field.
Last Updated 31 March 2024, 07:57 IST

Sai Sudharsan is known for his calm demeanor and his ability to anchor innings. Sai can guide his team through pressure situations and turn a match in their favour at any given point.

Credit: Instagram/@sais_1509

Known for his unorthodox yet effective all-round performance, Azmatullah Omarzai's technique and resilience makes him a key player for Gujarat Titans.

Credit: PTI

Spencer Johnson's raw pace and aggressive bowling makes him a potent threat for any batting lineup and is definitely one of the players who will have all eyes on.

Credit: PTI

Travis Head is in a great form and his ability to accumulate runs and chase down targets with precision makes him a formidable force.

Credit: PTI

The SRH skipper Pat Cummins has been a crucial player in the team and can come handy with a bat and ball.

Credit: Instagram/@sunrisershyd

(Published 31 March 2024, 07:57 IST)
