IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the best leg-spinners in the tournament, Chahal's ability to bamboozle batsmen with his variations makes him a key player for Rajasthan Royals.
Mumbai Indians' premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah's ability to bowl yorkers at will and contain runs in the death overs make him a vital cog in the team.
A left-arm swing bowler with the ability to pick up early wickets, Trent Boult's performances with the new ball will be crucial for Royals.
Gerald Coetzee's consistent bowling above 150 mph speed and pick up wickets at crucial stages makes him a key player for Mumbai Indians.
A dynamic pacer, Avesh Khan is known for his aggressive bowling and to dominate opponents attacks makes him a player to watch.
