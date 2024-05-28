Jockey Shanker wins down under

Shanker, following in the footsteps of his late father B Shanker, had a decent career going on in Hyderabad when he decided to try his hands in Australia. Although he wasn’t an elite jockey, Shanker registered close to 250 wins and was a feature on almost all racing days. Despite going steady, he moved to Australia and the early days were tough, as is the case for most Indian jockeys who venture abroad. He started off as a stable worker, moved up to work rider rank and then finally started to get a few races.