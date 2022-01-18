K L Rahul set to lead Lucknow IPL franchise

K L Rahul set to lead Lucknow IPL franchise

It is learnt that Rahul is one of the players Lucknow has picked from the draft ahead of the mega auction on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 18 2022, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2022, 16:28 ist
Rahul led Punjab Kings for the past two seasons but did not want to stay at the franchise. Credit: IANS Photo

K L Rahul will captain the yet-to-be-named Lucknow franchise in the upcoming IPL, a league source told PTI on Tuesday.

It is learnt that Rahul is one of the players Lucknow has picked from the draft ahead of the mega auction on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

The other two are likely to be Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and uncapped leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

"Rahul will captain Lucknow. The team is deciding on the other two draft picks," an IPL source told PTI.

Rahul led Punjab Kings for the past two seasons but did not want to stay at the franchise. Bishnoi was also with Punjab while Stoinis represented Delhi Capitals.

RPSG Group had shelled out Rs 7090 crore to buy the Lucknow franchise.

Rahul is currently the stand-in captain of the Indian ODI team in South Africa in the absence of an injured Rohit Sharma.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

K L Rahul
Sports News
Cricket
IPL 2022

What's Brewing

Pandits play cricket with Sanskrit commentary in Bhopal

Pandits play cricket with Sanskrit commentary in Bhopal

An agonizing wait for news from Tonga

An agonizing wait for news from Tonga

DH Radio | How Indian cinema treats mental health 

DH Radio | How Indian cinema treats mental health 

How one tweet from Musk triggered 5 states to woo Tesla

How one tweet from Musk triggered 5 states to woo Tesla

'London's red buses under threat due to funding crisis'

'London's red buses under threat due to funding crisis'

 