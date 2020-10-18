KKR's Narine cleared of suspect illegal bowling action

KKR's Sunil Narine cleared of suspected illegal bowling action

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Oct 18 2020, 13:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2020, 13:33 ist
KKR's Sunil Narine. Credit: PTI Photo

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine was taken off suspected illegal bowling action warning list by the Indian Premier League suspect bowling committee.

Narine was reported for a suspect action during his team's clash against Kings XI Punjab last Saturday and another such instance could have led him to being barred from bowling in the league.

More to follow...

