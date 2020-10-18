KKR's Sunil Narine cleared of suspected illegal bowling action

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine was taken off suspected illegal bowling action warning list by the Indian Premier League suspect bowling committee.
Narine was reported for a suspect action during his team's clash against Kings XI Punjab last Saturday and another such instance could have led him to being barred from bowling in the league.
More to follow...
