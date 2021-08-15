Liverpool condemn homophobic chants aimed at Norwich's Gilmour

Liverpool condemn homophobic chants aimed at Gilmour

'We urge supporters to remember the inclusive values of the club and to refrain from using it in the future,' Liverpool said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 15 2021, 16:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 17:27 ist
Norwich City's Billy Gilmour in action with Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and Harvey Elliott. Credit: Reuters Photo

Liverpool have condemned the "offensive and inappropriate" homophobic chants aimed at Norwich City midfielder Billy Gilmour during Saturday's 3-0 Premier League win at Carrow Road.

Scotland international Gilmour, who joined Norwich on loan this season from Chelsea, was targeted by a section of Liverpool fans during the match.

The chants were called out on Twitter by 'Kop Outs', Liverpool's LGBT+ Fans Group, with the Merseyside club adding: "The chant is offensive and inappropriate – a message we have repeatedly communicated alongside Kop Outs.

"We urge supporters to remember the inclusive values of the club and to refrain from using it in the future."

Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool on Saturday as they got their 2021-22 league campaign off to a flying start.

