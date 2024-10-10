Home
Livid Usha declares no confidence bid against her illegal; lambasts Chaubey

Chaubey had issued a circular on official IOA letterhead, listing 26 agenda items for the SGM to be held here on October 25.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 14:03 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 14:03 IST
Sports NewsPT UshaIOA

