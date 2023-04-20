LSG skipper KL Rahul fined Rs 12L for slow overrate

LSG skipper KL Rahul fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow overrate

The IPL aims for matches to finish in three hours and 20 minutes

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Apr 20 2023, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 14:49 ist
Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul. Credit: PTI Photo

Lucknow Super Giants captain K L Rahul has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals here.

LSG defeated Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs on Wednesday night at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

"As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Rahul was fined Rs 12 lakh," IPL said in a statement.

The IPL aims for matches to finish in three hours and 20 minutes, but slow over rate is proving to be an issue, with several games stretching past the four-hour mark.

Kyle Mayers top-scored with 51 off 42 balls as LSG posted 154 for seven. In reply, RR were restricted to 144 for six in 20 overs, with Avesh Khan taking three wickets for LSG.

Lucknow will face Gujarat Titans on April 22.

