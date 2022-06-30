Malaysia Open: Sindhu, Prannoy reach quarter-finals

Malaysia Open: Sindhu, Prannoy advance to quarter-final

The world No. 7 dispatched her Thai opponent 19-21 21-9 21-14 in a 57-minute second round clash at the Axiata Arena

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 30 2022, 11:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2022, 11:22 ist
P V Sindhu and HS Prannoy. Credit: AP Photos

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu entered the quarter-finals with a come-from-behind victory over Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan in the Malaysia Open here on Thursday.

The world No. 7 dispatched her Thai opponent 19-21 21-9 21-14 in a 57-minute second round clash at the Axiata Arena.

The seventh seeded Indian will next face her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the last eight face-off.

HS Prannoy, the world No. 21, also advanced to the quarter-finals of the men's singles with an easy 21-15 21-7 victory over fourth seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei.

One of the heroes of India's epic Thomas Cup triumph, the unseeded Prannoy will lock horns with seventh seed Indonesian Jontan Christie.

Later in the day, the seventh seeded men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap will also be in action. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

P V Sindhu
Malaysia Open
Badminton
HS Prannoy

What's Brewing

How women water warriors are transforming parched lands

How women water warriors are transforming parched lands

Soon, adoption approval to come in 2 months

Soon, adoption approval to come in 2 months

DH Toon | The black sludge of 'religious fanaticism'

DH Toon | The black sludge of 'religious fanaticism'

KIA crosses 250 mn pax-mark, 2 mn Air Traffic Movements

KIA crosses 250 mn pax-mark, 2 mn Air Traffic Movements

Subscription version of Snapchat makes its debut

Subscription version of Snapchat makes its debut

Safety features that keep you secure on dating apps

Safety features that keep you secure on dating apps

Face blindness: Shenaz Treasury's unusual condition

Face blindness: Shenaz Treasury's unusual condition

 