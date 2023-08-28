Mamata congratulates Neeraj Chopra on winning gold in World Athletics Championships

Home
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated Neeraj Chopra on winning gold in the World Athletics Championships.

She said that Chopra's feat has made the entire nation proud as became the first Indian to bag gold in the World Athletics Championships in javelin throw.

"Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1!! The entire nation is proud of you for becoming the first Indian to win the gold medal in the javelin throw in the World Athletics Championship today in Budapest. I wish you the very best in all your future endeavours," Banerjee wrote on X, formerly called Twitter.

The 25-year-old Chopra on Sunday scripted history as he became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships with a big throw of 88.17m in the men's javelin final in Budapest.

Chopra has now become only the second Indian -- after legendary shooter Abhinav Bindra -- to simultaneously hold the Olympics and World Championships titles.

(Published 28 August 2023, 07:14 IST)
