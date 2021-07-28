McKeon breaks Olympic women 100m freestyle heats record

McKeon breaks Olympic women's 100m freestyle record in heat

American Bryce Mefford was third ahead of South Korea's Lee Juho

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Jul 28 2021, 17:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 17:26 ist
Emma McKeon of Australia in action. Credit: Reuters Photo

Australia's Emma McKeon broke the Olympic record in the women's 100m freestyle preliminary heats on Wednesday with a time of 52.13 seconds.

McKeon broke the 52.62 set by Sarah Sjostrom, and the time was also a new personal best for the Australian.

Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey, who won silver in the 200m freestyle earlier on Wednesday, was second quickest in 52.70 ahead of Great Britain's Anna Hopkin and Australia's Cate Campbell.

Great Britain's Luke Greenbank was fastest in the men's 200m backstroke heat on 1:54.63 ahead of Russian Evgeny Rylov, one of the favourites for the gold medal.

American Bryce Mefford was third ahead of South Korea's Lee Juho.

The silver medalist in the women's 100m backstroke, Tatjana Schoenmaker, was fastest in the 200m backstroke heat posting a time of 2:19.16, with American Lilly King second quickest.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Swimming
Tokyo 2020
sports
Tokyo Games
Olympics
Australia
Tokyo Olympics

What's Brewing

In Pics | Father-son duos who occupied CM’s chair

In Pics | Father-son duos who occupied CM’s chair

Is 'metaverse' the next internet revolution?

Is 'metaverse' the next internet revolution?

Record-setting super shoes are here to stay: Experts

Record-setting super shoes are here to stay: Experts

Swimming is good for your brain

Swimming is good for your brain

Five popular movies to watch on Dhanush's birthday

Five popular movies to watch on Dhanush's birthday

 