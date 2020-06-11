Mumbai City FC to participate in eSports challenge

Mumbai City FC to participate in global eSports challenge

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 11 2020, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2020, 16:01 ist
Representative image/istock

Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC and its sister international clubs owned by City Football Group (CFG) will come together for the first time to host a group-wide global 'EA SPORTS FIFA 20' challenge on June 13.

According to a statement issued by Mumbai City FC on Thursday, the CFG FIFA Challenge will see pro-FIFA players and eSports teams alongside footballers from men’s and women’s teams across the Group take to the virtual pitch to test their skills.

Eight clubs -- Manchester City, New York City FC, Melbourne City FC, Yokohama F Marinos, Girona FC, Montevideo City Torque, Sichuan Jiuniu FC and Mumbai City FC -- will compete in a series of matches and gaming challenges.

Mumbai City FC will be represented by 28-year-old midfielder Rowllin Borges, along with three fans.

"We're happy to be able to extend our support to charities through this one-of-a-kind event," Borges said in the release.

gaming
eSports
Mumbai City FC
FOOTBALL

