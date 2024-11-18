Home
Netflix says 60 million households worldwide tuned in for Paul-Tyson match

The bout between the 27-year-old social media influencer-turned-prize fighter Paul and the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Tyson, which Paul won, was streamed live on Netflix.
Reuters
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 09:47 IST

Published 18 November 2024, 09:47 IST
