NFL says Apple will sponsor Super Bowl halftime show

NFL says Apple will sponsor Super Bowl halftime show

The tie up will be a key promotional platform for Apple following on from their digital music device the iPod and iTunes software

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 23 2022, 12:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2022, 12:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: NFL

The National Football League has reached a multiyear partnership with Apple Music to sponsor the Super Bowl Halftime Show, beginning with the American football championship game in February 2023, the league said on Thursday.

The Super Bowl is usually the most watched television event of the year in the United States, and the halftime show has become a showcase, featuring such notable artists as Dr. Dre, The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince and Madonna.

The tie up will be a key promotional platform for Apple following on from their digital music device the iPod and iTunes software.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NFL
National Football League
Sports News
Apple

What's Brewing

NASA to deflect asteroid in test of planetary defence

NASA to deflect asteroid in test of planetary defence

How Artificial Intelligence is used to save whales

How Artificial Intelligence is used to save whales

DH Toon | 'PayCM' incorrect QR code!

DH Toon | 'PayCM' incorrect QR code!

Scientists find genetic secrets of pea for better type

Scientists find genetic secrets of pea for better type

Water in asteroid dust offers clues to life on Earth

Water in asteroid dust offers clues to life on Earth

 