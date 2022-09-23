NFL says Apple will sponsor Super Bowl halftime show

The National Football League has reached a multiyear partnership with Apple Music to sponsor the Super Bowl Halftime Show, beginning with the American football championship game in February 2023, the league said on Thursday.

The Super Bowl is usually the most watched television event of the year in the United States, and the halftime show has become a showcase, featuring such notable artists as Dr. Dre, The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince and Madonna.

The tie up will be a key promotional platform for Apple following on from their digital music device the iPod and iTunes software.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.