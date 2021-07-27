Olympic fencing champ says Hong Kong 'insane' after first gold in 25 years

'Hong Kong insane after first Olympic gold in 25 years'

Hong Kong's only previous Olympic gold came at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics

AFP, Tokyo,
  • Jul 27 2021, 08:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 11:43 ist
Gold medallist Hong Kong's Cheung Ka Long looks the medal as he celebrates on podium. Credit: AFP Photo

Fencing gold medallist Edgar Cheung Ka-long said Hong Kong had had gone "insane" after he won the Chinese territory's first Olympic gold in 25 years and only its second ever.

The 24-year-old stunned Italy's reigning Olympic champion Daniele Garozzo 15-11 in the final of the men's foil at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games.

Hong Kong's only previous Olympic gold came at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, when Lee Lai-shan won a gold medal in windsurfing.

Cheung might have appeared calm in victory but he said he was anything but.

"To be honest, I'm not that calm, I don't know what I can do," he said after claiming gold on Monday.

"It's like a dream -- that's why everyone thinks I'm calm, but I didn't know what happened."

Aside from the two gold medals, Hong Kong's only other previous Olympic medals were silver in 2004 at Athens in table tennis and a bronze in cycling at London 2012.

"The reaction in Hong Kong has been insane," said Cheung, who is reportedly in line to pocket five million Hong Kong dollars ($600,000) from the city's government as a reward.

"Because in total medals in Hong Kong, we only have three. Now we have four because we haven't had a gold medal since 1996 so it means a lot to show to the world we can do it," Cheung added.

"We are not only a city. We can fight for victory."

