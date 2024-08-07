Olympics 2024 | 2028 Los Angeles Games journey has already started: Manu Bhaker

New Delhi: Paris Olympics double medallist pistol shooter Manu Bhaker on Wednesday said that she has already set her sights on the 2028 Los Angeles Games and she will keep working hard to produce consistent results in the future.

The 22-year-old Bhaker won a bronze each in the women's 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event, in which she had paired with Sarabjot Singh, to script Olympic history for the country.

"After the end of one Olympics I already have the next one on my mind for which the journey has already started, so after Paris, the journey of it (LA Olympics) has already begun, so after a little break I will get back to preparing for it," Bhaker told PTI Videos.