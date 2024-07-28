Olympics 2024 | Britain gymnasts lead qualifications before Biles and US compete

Paris: Britain took an early lead in gymnastics qualifications on Sunday despite a shaky showing on the uneven bars before the US team led by Simone Biles were set to make their Paris Olympic debut.

The British, who scored 160.830 overall, led Romania by more than a point at the Bercy Arena, recovering with solid performances on the balance beam and floor exercise.

Ruby Evans, 17, scored the highest among her teammates with an Amanar vault, consisting of a two and a half twisting flip in an outstretched position.

After their strong showing on vault, with scores ranging from 13.766 to 14.200, Britain struggled on the uneven bars but were salvaged by a difficulty-laden routine by veteran Rebecca Downie that earned her a score of 14.666.

"I think we're coming in a bit of the underdogs because we've had so many injuries," said Downie, who is competing in her third Games. "We've had a lot of disruption across our squad but we've pulled together really well and gelled as a team and everyone is super excited to be here."