Olympics 2024 | China urges ITA to intensify testing of US athletes

Beijing: China's anti-doping agency (CHINADA) on Thursday urged the International Testing Agency (ITA) to intensify testing of US track and field athletes, after American sprinter Erriyon Knighton tested positive for the banned substance trenbolone.

CHINADA accused the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) earlier this week of double standards, saying its US counterpart had been "trying its best" to clear US athletes while accusing CHINADA and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) of cover-ups.

Knighton tested positive for trenbolone this year but was not suspended for the Paris Games after an arbitrator found the result was likely caused by contaminated meat.

The USADA chief has been outspoken about 23 Chinese swimmers who tested positive before the 2021 Tokyo Olympics but were allowed to compete.