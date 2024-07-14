Olympics 2024: Confident of bringing a medal, says boxer Nishant Dev

Nishant’s first bout in the round of 32 is scheduled for July 28 inside a ring at the North Paris Arena (venue for boxing at Paris), exactly 13 days from now. Ask him about nerves, and the boxer dismisses the question with a swift ‘no’. “I’m confident. No jitters as such. No,” he says. “From my point of view, there is no opponent who I consider as tough. I’m confident of doing well.”