Olympics 2024 | Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola takes dominant marathon gold

American favourite and former University of Oregon runner Galen Rupp was next to slip back, much to the disappointment of the fans lining the three-lap course, which was also livened up by large numbers on bikes accompanying the runners. Tola, 30, made what turned out to be the decisive move soon after, escaping solo to almost immediately open a 12-second gap at 35km and splintering the pack on the back of a 2.44 minute kilometre.

From then on, looking relaxed throughout, he steadily built the lead as the chasing group was reduced to three.

He waved to the crowd over the last few hundred metres, enjoying the biggest win of his career.

"It was a dream come true," Tola said. "I learned from my mistake in 2017 (World Championships) and I made sure it did not happen again."

Geremew broke clear for second and Abdi was just behind him. Canada's Cameron Levins delivered a late surge to take fourth in a national record of 2:07.09, with Kenya’s Geoffrey Kamworor, back racing after suffering a badly broken leg after being hit by a motorbike during a training run in 2020, finishing fifth.