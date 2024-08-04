Olympics 2024: Germany's Jessica von Bredow-Werndl wins dressage gold in Tokyo repeat

Werth, who won silver in the last Olympics, was second again with her 10-year-old mare Wendy, reaching a score of 89.61. Briton Charlotte Fry won bronze.

Since her Tokyo debut, von Bredow-Werndl, 38, has finished the four Olympic dressage contests she has taken part in with a gold medal, pocketing the two individual titles and being in the winning teams at the two Games.

Germany secured a razor-thin team win over Denmark and Britain on Saturday.

Dinja van Liere, riding Hermes, was fourth while Denmark's Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour - seen as one of the hottest contenders for the final after getting the best marks in the qualification and team events - came in fifth.