Olympics 2024 | Gold medallist Nadeem brings Pakistan's first medal home to hero's welcome

Lahore: Javelin gold medallist Arshad Nadeem arrived to a water canon salute and chants from thousands of supporters as he brought Pakistan's first Olympic medal home early on Sunday.

Nadeem was met by his family, including his father who placed a garland around his neck to thousands chanting "Long Live Arshad Nadeem! Long Live Pakistan!", as he touched down in the eastern city of Lahore.

The 27-year-old father of two beat defending champion Neeraj Chopra of neighbouring arch-rival India in the men's javelin on Thursday in Paris with an Olympic record 92.97-metre throw, the sixth best ever.

His triumph is seen by Pakistanis, struggling with an economic crisis and rising militancy, as all the more impressive since Nadeem was born and raised in a mud brick house in an impoverished corner of rural Punjab. As a young man, he trained in wheat fields with homemade javelins.