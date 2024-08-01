Olympics 2024: India fail to win medal in men's 20km race walk

Paris: India's Vikash Singh and Paramjeet Singh finished at lowly 30th and 37th positions respectively while national record-holder Akshdeep Singh pulled out after the 6km mark as Indian race walkers produced a disappointing performance in the 20km event of the Olympics here on Thursday.

Vikash clocked 1 hour 22 minutes and 36 seconds while Paramjeet crossed the finish line in 1:23:48sec in the race won by Brian Daniel Pintado (1:18:55) of Ecuador.