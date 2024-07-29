Olympics 2024 LIVE | Bronze medallist Manu Bhaker to participate in mixed team 10m Air Pistol event today

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday congratulated shooting star Manu Bhaker, who opened the country's account at the Paris Olympics, saying her victory will inspire countless daughters of India.

A resilient Bhaker ended India’s 12-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics by becoming the first markswoman from the country to finish on the podium with a bronze in the 10m air pistol event of the Paris Games on Sunday.