LIVE
Olympics 2024 LIVE | Bronze medallist Manu Bhaker to participate in mixed team 10m Air Pistol event today

Good morning reader! After India bagged its first medal yesterday, we look forward two win more today as day three brings with it a chance to add three more medals to India's kitty! Stay tuned to DH for latest updates from the 2024 Paris Olympics.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 29 July 2024, 03:03 IST

Highlights
02:3929 Jul 2024

Kerala CM congratulates Manu Bhaker on Olympics medal win

02:3929 Jul 2024

Bhaker's win will inspire countless daughters of India: MP CM Yadav

02:3929 Jul 2024

Manu's story is incredible, says Dravid

02:3929 Jul 2024

Hello dear reader! Here is the schedule for today of all the events that Team India is set to participate in. 

Following is India's schedule at the Olympics here on Monday.

Archery

* Men's team quarterfinals: Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav -- 6:30pm

Badminton

* Men's doubles (Group stage): Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel (Germany) -- 12pm

* Women's Doubles (Group stage): Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida (Japan) -- 12:50pm

* Men's singles (Group stage): Lakshya Sen vs Julien Carraggi (Belgium) -- 5:30pm

Shooting

* 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification: Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh; Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema -- 12:45pm

* Men's Trap Qualification: Prithviraj Tondaiman -- 1pm

* 10m Air Rifle Women's Final: Ramita Jindal -- 1pm

* 10m Air Rifle Men's Final: Arjun Babuta -- 3:30pm

Hockey

* Men's Pool B Match: India vs Argentina -- 4:15pm

Table tennis

* Women's Singles (Round of 32): Sreeja Akula vs Jian Zeng (Singapore) -- 11:30pm.

03:0329 Jul 2024

3 probable medal events for India: 2 in Shooting & 1 in Archery

02:3929 Jul 2024

DAY 2 RECAP

Day 2 brought India its first medal at the Paris Games with Manu Bhaker winning bronze in the 10m Air Pistol. India Contingent with P V Sindhu bagged a comfortable win against her Maldivian opponent. Meanwhile, Balraj Panwar finished second in Rowing Repechage and qualified for quarterfinals. In the 10m air rifle event, Ramita has made it to the finals, while Elavenil, who at one point was ranked one on the table, finished tenth and failed to qualify. Adding another feather to the Team India cap, Sreeja Akula qualified for table tennis R32 after emerging victorious in all four matches. However, the day also saw end of India's campaign in women's archery (team event) and swimming.

02:3929 Jul 2024

Kerala CM congratulates Manu Bhaker on Olympics medal win

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday congratulated Indian shooter Manu Bhaker who won the bronze medal in the 10 m air pistol shooting category in the Paris Olympics, 2024. Manu became the first woman from the country to win a medal in shooting, showing tremendous fighting spirit to end a 12-year drought in the sport at the quadrennial showpiece. 

02:3929 Jul 2024

Bhaker's win will inspire countless daughters of India: MP CM Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday congratulated shooting star Manu Bhaker, who opened the country's account at the Paris Olympics, saying her victory will inspire countless daughters of India.

A resilient Bhaker ended India’s 12-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics by becoming the first markswoman from the country to finish on the podium with a bronze in the 10m air pistol event of the Paris Games on Sunday.

Published 29 July 2024, 02:39 IST
Sports Newslakshya senolympics 2024Satwiksairaj RankireddyChirag ShettyParis Games 2024

