Olympics 2024 LIVE | Bronze medallist Manu Bhaker to participate in mixed team 10m Air Pistol event today

Following is India's schedule at the Olympics here on Monday.
Archery
* Men's team quarterfinals: Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav -- 6:30pm
Badminton
* Men's doubles (Group stage): Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel (Germany) -- 12pm
* Women's Doubles (Group stage): Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida (Japan) -- 12:50pm
* Men's singles (Group stage): Lakshya Sen vs Julien Carraggi (Belgium) -- 5:30pm
Shooting
* 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification: Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh; Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema -- 12:45pm
* Men's Trap Qualification: Prithviraj Tondaiman -- 1pm
* 10m Air Rifle Women's Final: Ramita Jindal -- 1pm
* 10m Air Rifle Men's Final: Arjun Babuta -- 3:30pm
Hockey
* Men's Pool B Match: India vs Argentina -- 4:15pm
Table tennis
* Women's Singles (Round of 32): Sreeja Akula vs Jian Zeng (Singapore) -- 11:30pm.
Day 2 brought India its first medal at the Paris Games with Manu Bhaker winning bronze in the 10m Air Pistol. India Contingent with P V Sindhu bagged a comfortable win against her Maldivian opponent. Meanwhile, Balraj Panwar finished second in Rowing Repechage and qualified for quarterfinals. In the 10m air rifle event, Ramita has made it to the finals, while Elavenil, who at one point was ranked one on the table, finished tenth and failed to qualify. Adding another feather to the Team India cap, Sreeja Akula qualified for table tennis R32 after emerging victorious in all four matches. However, the day also saw end of India's campaign in women's archery (team event) and swimming.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday congratulated Indian shooter Manu Bhaker who won the bronze medal in the 10 m air pistol shooting category in the Paris Olympics, 2024. Manu became the first woman from the country to win a medal in shooting, showing tremendous fighting spirit to end a 12-year drought in the sport at the quadrennial showpiece.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday congratulated shooting star Manu Bhaker, who opened the country's account at the Paris Olympics, saying her victory will inspire countless daughters of India.
A resilient Bhaker ended India’s 12-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics by becoming the first markswoman from the country to finish on the podium with a bronze in the 10m air pistol event of the Paris Games on Sunday.