LIVE
Olympics LIVE | India's hopes for gold rest on Neeraj Chopra who looks to retain his crown today; hockey team eyes bronze

Hello, readers! After Vinesh Phogat's unfortunate disqualification from the finals of the women's freestyle wrestling 50 kg category on Wednesday, the Indian contingent, spearheaded by Neeraj Chopra will look to add to their Paris Olympics medal tally today. Chopra is scheduled to be in action later in the day as he aims to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals. The Indian hockey team will aim to finish their Paris campaign on a high as they battle for the bronze medal against Spain at 5:30 pm today. Track all the latest updates from the Paris Olympics right here with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 August 2024, 03:32 IST

Highlights
Here's India's schedule for Day 13

Wrestler Antim Panghal and team set to be deported from Paris for disciplinary breach

Panghal crashed out of the Paris Olympics after losing her opening bout in the women's 53kg and went to the hotel, where her designated coach Bhagat Singh and actual coach Vikas, who is also her coach, were put up.

-PTI

It's part of the game, a brave Vinesh Phogat tells Indian coaches after losing medal

"It's part of the game," a brave Vinesh Phogat told the Indian coaches who met her after her shock disqualification from the Paris Olympics for weighing 100g more than the permissible limit in the women's 50kg category here on Wednesday.

-PTI

Don't have strength for more: Vinesh Phogat announces retirement a day after Olympics disqualification

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has announced retirement after her heartbreaking disqualification from the Olympics, saying she doesn't have the strength to continue.

The 29-year-old, who was disqualified for being 100gm overweight ahead of her 50kg category gold medal bout on Wednesday, posted on X to announce her decision.

-PTI

Here's India's schedule for Day 13

  • Golf - Women's Individual: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar -- 12:30pm

  • Athletics - Women's 100m hurdles Repechage Round: Jyothi Yarraji -- 2:05 pm

    Men's javelin throw final: Neeraj Chopra -- 11:55 pm

  • Wrestling - Men's 57kg freestyle 1/8 Finals: Aman Sehrawat -- 2:30pm

    Women's 57kg freestyle 1/8 Finals: Anshu Malik -- 2:30pm

  • Hockey - Men's Bronze medal match: India vs Spain -- 5:30pm

Published 08 August 2024, 03:32 IST
Sports NewsHockeyNeeraj ChopraVINESH PHOGATJavelin throwWrestlingOlympicsGolfolympics 2024AthleticsIndian Hockey TeamAditi AshokParis Games 2024gold medalDiksha Dagar

