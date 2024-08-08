Olympics LIVE | India's hopes for gold rest on Neeraj Chopra who looks to retain his crown today; hockey team eyes bronze

Hello, readers! After Vinesh Phogat's unfortunate disqualification from the finals of the women's freestyle wrestling 50 kg category on Wednesday, the Indian contingent, spearheaded by Neeraj Chopra will look to add to their Paris Olympics medal tally today. Chopra is scheduled to be in action later in the day as he aims to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals. The Indian hockey team will aim to finish their Paris campaign on a high as they battle for the bronze medal against Spain at 5:30 pm today. Track all the latest updates from the Paris Olympics right here with DH!