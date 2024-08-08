Olympics LIVE | India's hopes for gold rest on Neeraj Chopra who looks to retain his crown today; hockey team eyes bronze

Panghal crashed out of the Paris Olympics after losing her opening bout in the women's 53kg and went to the hotel, where her designated coach Bhagat Singh and actual coach Vikas, who is also her coach, were put up.
"It's part of the game," a brave Vinesh Phogat told the Indian coaches who met her after her shock disqualification from the Paris Olympics for weighing 100g more than the permissible limit in the women's 50kg category here on Wednesday.
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has announced retirement after her heartbreaking disqualification from the Olympics, saying she doesn't have the strength to continue.
The 29-year-old, who was disqualified for being 100gm overweight ahead of her 50kg category gold medal bout on Wednesday, posted on X to announce her decision.
Golf - Women's Individual: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar -- 12:30pm
Athletics - Women's 100m hurdles Repechage Round: Jyothi Yarraji -- 2:05 pm
Men's javelin throw final: Neeraj Chopra -- 11:55 pm
Wrestling - Men's 57kg freestyle 1/8 Finals: Aman Sehrawat -- 2:30pm
Women's 57kg freestyle 1/8 Finals: Anshu Malik -- 2:30pm
Hockey - Men's Bronze medal match: India vs Spain -- 5:30pm