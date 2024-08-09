Olympics Live | Top lawyer Harish Salve to fight for Vinesh's hopes of silver today

Check out India's schedule of Day 14 of competitions at the ongoing Paris Olympics here:
Athletics
Women’s 4x400m Relay Round 1:
Jyothika Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan, Vithya Ramraj, Poovamma MR -- 2:10 pm
Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1:
Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, Santhosh Tamilarasan, Rajesh Ramesh -- 2:35 pm
Wrestling
Men’s Freestyle 57kg Bronze Medal Match:
Aman Sehrawat vs Darian Toi Cruz (Puerto Rico) -- 9:45 pm
Golf
Women's Individual Round 3:
Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar -- 12:30pm
