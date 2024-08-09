Home
LIVE
Olympics Live | Top lawyer Harish Salve to fight for Vinesh's hopes of silver today

Hello readers! Indian men's hockey team clinched a second successive bronze medal yesterday for the first time in 52 years at the Paris Olympics 2024. Neeraj Chopra bagged the silver medal in men's Javelin throw with his season's best of 89.45m throw. Lawyer Harish Salve will be representing IOA in Vinesh Phogat's Court of Arbitration for Sports hearing today. Track the Olympics updates here, only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 August 2024, 04:03 IST

Highlights
Top lawyer Harish Salve to fight for Vinesh's hopes of silver today

DH Editorial | Vinesh's victories dearer than gold

Neeraj takes silver, Pakistan's Nadeem snares gold with new Olympic record

India's schedule on Day 14

Check out India's schedule of Day 14 of competitions at the ongoing Paris Olympics here:

Athletics

Women’s 4x400m Relay Round 1:

Jyothika Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan, Vithya Ramraj, Poovamma MR -- 2:10 pm

Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1:

Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, Santhosh Tamilarasan, Rajesh Ramesh -- 2:35 pm

Wrestling

Men’s Freestyle 57kg Bronze Medal Match:

Aman Sehrawat vs Darian Toi Cruz (Puerto Rico) -- 9:45 pm

Golf

Women's Individual Round 3:

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar -- 12:30pm

Top lawyer Harish Salve to fight for Vinesh's hopes of silver today

DH Editorial | Vinesh's victories dearer than gold

While it is unfortunate that Vinesh Phogat has become a weapon to settle scores on social media in a deeply political and polarised country, we should remember that her career transcends the sporting arena.

Read more

Neeraj takes silver, Pakistan's Nadeem snares gold with new Olympic record

Arshad Nadeem has been biding his time under the spotlight thrown on Neeraj Chopra for a while now. Although the Pakistani shares a great camaraderie with the Indian and considers him as an inspiration, he’s always had to play second fiddle. Be it the World Championships in Budapest followed by the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year, Arshad was forced to settle for the silver.

Read more

Published 09 August 2024, 03:12 IST
India NewsSports NewsParisNeeraj ChoprajavelinJavelin throwOlympicsolympics 2024Harish SalveParis Games 2024

