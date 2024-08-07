Olympics LIVE: Vinesh Phogat to wrestle for gold today; Mirabai Chanu, India's women's Table Tennis team in action

Hello readers! Vinesh Phogat, who scripted history on Tuesday as the first Indian woman to reach Olympics final, will take on Sarah Hildebrandt in the women’s Freestyle 50kg event today. From the Indian squad, Mirabai Chanu will also start her campaign in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event, looking to add another medal to India's kitty. India women's table tennis team will also be in action today. Stay tuned to all updates on Paris Olympics here with DH.