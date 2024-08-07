Olympics LIVE: Vinesh Phogat to wrestle for gold today; Mirabai Chanu, India's women's Table Tennis team in action
Hello readers! Vinesh Phogat, who scripted history on Tuesday as the first Indian woman to reach Olympics final, will take on Sarah Hildebrandt in the women’s Freestyle 50kg event today. From the Indian squad, Mirabai Chanu will also start her campaign in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event, looking to add another medal to India's kitty. India women's table tennis team will also be in action today. Stay tuned to all updates on Paris Olympics here with DH.
Last Updated : 07 August 2024, 04:23 IST
Highlights
03:0807 Aug 2024
Mirabai Chanu's women’s 49kg weightlifting match to start from 11:00pm IST
03:0807 Aug 2024
Vinesh Phogat to take on USA's Sarah Hildebrandt in women’s Freestyle 50kg wrestling event today
02:4707 Aug 2024
India's schedule on Day 12
Ireland's Kellie Harrington won her second Olympic boxing gold medal; announced her retirement.
Athletics
Mixed Marathon Walk Relay (Medal round): Priyanka Goswami and Suraj Panwar - 11.00 am
Men's High Jump (Qualification): Sarvesh Kushare - 1.35 pm
Women's Javelin Throw (Qualification): Annu Rani - 1.55 pm
Women's 100m Hurdles (Round 1): Jyothi Yarraji (Heat 4) -- 2.09 pm
Men's Triple Jump (Qualification): Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevida -- 10.45 pm
Men's 3,000m Steeplechase: Avinash Sable -- 1.13 am (Thursday)
Golf
Women's Individual (Finals): Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar -- 12.30 pm
Table tennis
Women's Team (Quarter-final): India (Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath) vs Germany -- 1.30 pm
Wrestling
Women's Freestyle 53kg (1/8 Finals): Antim Panghal vs Zyenep Yetgil -- 3.05 pm
Weightlifting
Women's 49kg (Medal round): Saikhom Mirabai Chanu -- 11.00 pm.
Published 07 August 2024, 03:08 IST