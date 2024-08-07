Home
LIVE
Olympics LIVE: Vinesh Phogat to wrestle for gold today; Mirabai Chanu, India's women's Table Tennis team in action

Hello readers! Vinesh Phogat, who scripted history on Tuesday as the first Indian woman to reach Olympics final, will take on Sarah Hildebrandt in the women’s Freestyle 50kg event today. From the Indian squad, Mirabai Chanu will also start her campaign in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event, looking to add another medal to India's kitty. India women's table tennis team will also be in action today. Stay tuned to all updates on Paris Olympics here with DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 August 2024, 04:23 IST

India's schedule on Day 12

Athletics

Mixed Marathon Walk Relay (Medal round): Priyanka Goswami and Suraj Panwar - 11.00 am

Men's High Jump (Qualification): Sarvesh Kushare - 1.35 pm

Women's Javelin Throw (Qualification): Annu Rani - 1.55 pm

Women's 100m Hurdles (Round 1): Jyothi Yarraji (Heat 4) -- 2.09 pm

Men's Triple Jump (Qualification): Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevida -- 10.45 pm

Men's 3,000m Steeplechase: Avinash Sable -- 1.13 am (Thursday)

Golf

Women's Individual (Finals): Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar -- 12.30 pm

Table tennis

Women's Team (Quarter-final): India (Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath) vs Germany -- 1.30 pm

Wrestling

Women's Freestyle 53kg (1/8 Finals): Antim Panghal vs Zyenep Yetgil -- 3.05 pm

Weightlifting

Women's 49kg (Medal round): Saikhom Mirabai Chanu -- 11.00 pm.

