Olympics 2024 Live | India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra in action today as Hockey team eye final
Good morning readers! The 11th day of Paris Olympics will see India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra take the field. Meanwhile, Indian Hockey team, gearing up for a thrilling semi-final, will take on Germany. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest updates of Olympics 2024.
Last Updated : 06 August 2024, 02:59 IST
Highlights
02:5006 Aug 2024
All eyes on Neeraj Chopra
02:5006 Aug 2024
India's schedule on Day 11
All eyes on Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra, India’s one and only elite world-class athlete, will offer a first taste of his form and fitness as he gears up for a successful defence of his Olympic javelin throw gold with a smooth performance in the qualifications at the Stade de France here on Tuesday.
Read more
India's schedule on Day 11
Table tennis
Men's Team (Pre-quarterfinal): India (Harmeet Desai, Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar) vs China -- 1.30 pm
Athletics
Men's Javelin Throw (Qualification): Kishore Jena -- 1.50 pm
Men's Javelin Throw (Qualification): Neeraj Chopra -- 3.20 pm
Women's 400m (Repechage): Kiran Pahal -- 2.50 pm
Hockey
Men's semi-final: India vs Germany -- 10.30 pm
Published 06 August 2024, 02:59 IST