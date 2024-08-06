Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

LIVE
Olympics 2024 Live | India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra in action today as Hockey team eye final

Good morning readers! The 11th day of Paris Olympics will see India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra take the field. Meanwhile, Indian Hockey team, gearing up for a thrilling semi-final, will take on Germany. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest updates of Olympics 2024.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 August 2024, 02:59 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
02:5006 Aug 2024

All eyes on Neeraj Chopra

02:5006 Aug 2024

India's schedule on Day 11

08:2006 Aug 2024

All eyes on Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra, India’s one and only elite world-class athlete, will offer a first taste of his form and fitness as he gears up for a successful defence of his Olympic javelin throw gold with a smooth performance in the qualifications at the Stade de France here on Tuesday.

Read more

08:2006 Aug 2024

India's schedule on Day 11

Table tennis

Men's Team (Pre-quarterfinal): India (Harmeet Desai, Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar) vs China -- 1.30 pm

Athletics

Men's Javelin Throw (Qualification): Kishore Jena -- 1.50 pm

Men's Javelin Throw (Qualification): Neeraj Chopra -- 3.20 pm

Women's 400m (Repechage): Kiran Pahal -- 2.50 pm

Hockey

Men's semi-final: India vs Germany -- 10.30 pm

Published 06 August 2024, 02:59 IST
Sports NewsParisHockeyTable TennisNeeraj ChoprajavelinJavelin throwWrestlingOlympicsolympics 2024AthleticsParis Games 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us